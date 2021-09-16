Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

MP govt allows primary schools to reopen

The Madhya Pradesh government has allowed schools to reopen classes for primary students with 50% capacity from September 20. The state has reported 174 fresh Covid-19 cases in the first 14 days of September, which is already more than 50% of the total 347 positive cases reported in the entire month of August. Slamming the state government for the decision, senior congress leader KK Mishra questioned the hurry to reopen schools, when there have been cases of school students getting infected with Covid-19 in the US and many parts of India, including Mumbai after the schools reopened.

Chouhan suspends two officials over corruption

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in action again. He is on his Jan Darshan Yatra, which is mostly travelling through the bypoll-bound Assembly constituencies of the state. On Sunday, the first phase of the yatra (which aims at establishing a direct dialogue with the public) saw the CM set a deadline to government officials for completing various development works in the Raigaon Assembly constituency. On Tuesday, the CM went a step further, suspending two officials, including a chief municipal officer and a tehsildar in the Niwari district, following allegations of corruption against them by the public. The CM has also ordered a probe by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against one of the suspended officials.

Panel to prepare medical curriculum in Hindi

The state government has decided to constitute a panel to prepare the medical education curriculum in Hindi. “We want to offer the medical students in the state an option of studying the course in Hindi for which we’re going to form a committee at the earliest. The committee will be tasked with preparing the medical education curriculum in Hindi,” medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said. The announcement was made by the minister to mark the Hindi Diwas on Tuesday.

Use of coolers banned amid dengue surge

Amid the continuing rise in dengue cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Jabalpur district administration has banned the use of water coolers for a month. Among the four most populated cities of the state, Jabalpur has reported at least 177 dengue cases in the first 14 days of September. “No deaths have fortunately been reported, but we don’t want to take any chances and will do everything possible to prevent the further spread of the viral disease. With the majority of larvae being found in coolers, it has been decided to ban the use of water coolers for a month,” a district official said.

Anuraag singh

