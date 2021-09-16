Culture Ministry announces e-auction of gifts received by PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Thursday. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir among others.

Interested parties can participate in the e -Auction through the website: pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7, 2021. "Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.