'Hope to soon start working': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shares health update post angioplasty

Published: 16th September 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently underwent angioplasty, on Thursday said he hoped to soon start working as before.

In a tweet, he said at present, he is working as per the advice of doctors. "Vinay Behl, former head of the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi and my cardiologist in the national capital, met at the chief minister's residence on Wednesday," Gehlot said in another tweet in Hindi.

He said that Behl discussed about his treatment with SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari along with the team of Rajiv Bagratta, Sohan Sharma, Anoop Jain and Vijay Pathak.

"Behl expressed satisfaction on seeing the test reports and expressed happiness over the timely treatment by the SMS team. According to the advice of doctors, I am currently working and I hope that I will soon start working as before," the CM said in a series of tweets.

The 70-year-old Congress leader underwent angiolplasty, a procedure to clear blocked arteries, last month.

