In militancy-hit Shopian, government college named after slain paratrooper

Shopian is one of the four militancy-hit districts in south Kashmir and has witnessed many fierce gunfights between militants and security forces over the years.

Published: 16th September 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Army officers carry the coffin of para trooper who lost his life during an encounter with militants in Kupwara. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In a first, a government degree college in militancy-hit Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir has been named after slain para-trooper, who was killed in an encounter with militants in 2010.

The Principal of the college Prof Bashir Ahmed Dar said the function to rename the Government Degree College Shopian was held today. The college has now been named 'Imtiyaz Ahmad Thoker Memorial Model Degree College, Shopian.'

Hailing from Shopian, Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar was a paratrooper of First Para and was killed in a fierce encounter with militants in Sopore in north Kashmir in February 2010. Besides para trooper Imtiyaz, five militants, an army Captain and a Naik were killed in the gunfight.

Top civil and military officers, college staff and family members of the slain soldier were present at the function at the renaming of the college.

Speaking on the naming of the institution, College Principal Prof Bashir Ahmed Dar lauded the valour of Imtiyaz Thokar saying he laid down his life and set an example of bravery and ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the nation.

“The naming of this college after the martyr is a matter of honour not only for this college but for the people of the entire area,” he said.

Shopian is one of the four militancy-hit districts in south Kashmir and has witnessed many fierce gunfights between militants and security forces over the years.

In August this year, Lt Governor administration decided to name educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir after the police, CRPF and army men killed in militancy-related violence in the Union Territory in the last three decades of militancy violence.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to submit the list of schools in their districts that can be named after slain security men.

On August 28, the administration named Government Higher Secondary School Chandwan in the border district of Kathua after Vir Chakra awardee Sepoy Bua Ditta Singh. The school was named as “Shaheed Sepoy Bua Ditta Singh school”.

Singh was killed in 1948 while fighting Pakistani troops at Chirri Kot village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

