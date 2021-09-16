STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India expresses concern over activities by Khalistani separatist groups in the US

On the report by the Hudson Institute, Bagchi said it makes it clear how Pakistan has yet again continued its efforts in trying to undertake activities against India including terrorism.

Published: 16th September 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | Twitter)/ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US next week, India on Thursday expressed concern over reports of growing anti-India activities by Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups from American soil.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ensuring the security of the prime minister and his delegation was an important issue when asked about reports that a banned Khalistani group is planning to hold protests in Washington and New York during Modi's visit to the two cities.

Referring to a report by leading American think-tank Hudson Institute about the Khalistani groups, he said it reflected how Pakistan was continuing efforts to undertake activities against India from the US.

"I do not know about the specific call given by the banned outfit. I am not going to comment on that. But we certainly take a lot of interest in ensuring the security of the prime minister and his delegation," Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We convey and share (this) with the host country, in this case, the US. If the organisation is banned, it should not be undertaking these kinds of activities," he said.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said the issue is not about protest.

"This issue is about security and these are organisations that have had problems in the past in terms of terrorist activities etc. I would not like to go into details," he added.

On the report by the Hudson Institute, Bagchi said it makes it clear how Pakistan has yet again continued its efforts in trying to undertake activities against India including terrorism.

"It was very focused about activities they are taking in American soil. I do hope that authorities in the US will see that and understand the risks that this kind of activities pose for countries that have a shared vision against terrorism and violence," Bagchi said.

The think-tank said Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups, banned by the Indian government, are quietly gaining ground in the U and that Washington has so far remained indifferent to the appeals made by New Delhi to curb their activities.

The US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan group, was banned by the Indian government in 2019 for its alleged anti-national activities.

Modi will travel to the US next week to participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global challenges including the Afghan crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

He will attend the Quad summit on September 24 in Washington and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York the next day.

Bagchi said Modi will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"We are also looking forward to bilateral meetings with other Quad leaders," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said the prime minister is likely to have some other bilateral meetings with other leaders in New York.

It will be the prime minister's first visit to the US since President Joe Biden took office.

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.

The US is hosting the in-person summit of the leaders of Quad to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to send a strong signal about Washington's commitment to the grouping.

People familiar with the preparations for the summit said the situation in Afghanistan following the return of the Taliban to power will be deliberated extensively at the summit.

Afghanistan has been grappling with increasing poverty and hunger besides witnessing widespread violations of human rights, particularly of the women under the new dispensation, triggering massive global concerns.

The Quad leaders are expected to deliberate extensively on expanding cooperation in Indo-Pacific in the face of rising Chinese military muscle-flexing in the region, the people said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India US Khalistani groups
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp