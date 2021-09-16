My Rajya Sabha nomination sends message that TMC reaching North-East, says Sushmita Dev

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader, Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said that her Rajya Sabha nomination sends a message to the country about the party reaching the North-East to expand its footprint outside West Bengal.

While speaking to ANI, Dev said, "This will give an important message to the entire country that TMC is not just a party of West Bengal but is now also reaching the North-Eastern states."

"I am extremely grateful to my leader, Mamata Di that she has given me an opportunity to file my nomination and contest the Rajya Sabha election," she added.

Dev, a former Congress MP from Silchar, Assam joined TMC last month.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced bypolls for six Rajya Sabha seats across five states. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4.