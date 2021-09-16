Outstanding karyakartas who devoted their lives to service: PM Narendra Modi on new Gujarat cabinet

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congratulating the Gujarat ministers sworn in on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded them as outstanding karyakartas who have devoted their lives to public service and spreading the BJP's development agenda.

Making amply clear that it is in a mood for a complete overhaul in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 state polls, the BJP on Thursday inducted 24 ministers, including 21 who have become ministers for the first time. With the fresh inductions, the strength of the ministry led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a first-term MLA, has gone up to 25.

Congratulations to all Party colleagues who have taken oath as Ministers in the Gujarat Government. These are outstanding Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to public service and spreading our Party’s development agenda. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2021

No minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry was inducted.

