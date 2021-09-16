STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab on alert after arrests of more terrorists

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said two Pak-based terrorists, including a Pakistani Intelligence Officer, have also been identified and nominated in the case.

Published: 16th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab is on high alert after the arrest of four more members of an ISI-backed terrorist module. The module was involved in a bid to blow up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device installed inside a tiffin box last month. 

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said two Pak-based terrorists, including a Pakistani Intelligence Officer, have also been identified and nominated in the case in which one person was arrested earlier. Taking a serious note of the increased attempts by terror groups to disturb the state’s peace, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has directed the police to be on high alert, particularly in view of schools and educational institutions reopening, as well as the festival season and the Assembly polls coming up.

He has asked the DGP to ensure that high-level security arrangements are put in place, especially in busy places, such as markets etc, as well as at sensitive installations across the state. Giving details of the arrests, Gupta identified Pakistan-based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh and Qasim, a resident of Pakistan, and Lakhbir Singh Rode a native of Rode, a village in the Moga district, who is currently based in Pakistan, as being behind the terror module. Those arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Rubal Singh of Bhakha Tara Singh village, Vicky Bhutti of Ballharwal, Malkeet Singh of Ugar Aulakh and Gurpreet Singh of Uggar Aulakh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab terrorist module ISI explosive device
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp