Punjab on alert after arrests of more terrorists

Harpreet Bajwa

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is on high alert after the arrest of four more members of an ISI-backed terrorist module. The module was involved in a bid to blow up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device installed inside a tiffin box last month.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said two Pak-based terrorists, including a Pakistani Intelligence Officer, have also been identified and nominated in the case in which one person was arrested earlier. Taking a serious note of the increased attempts by terror groups to disturb the state’s peace, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has directed the police to be on high alert, particularly in view of schools and educational institutions reopening, as well as the festival season and the Assembly polls coming up.

He has asked the DGP to ensure that high-level security arrangements are put in place, especially in busy places, such as markets etc, as well as at sensitive installations across the state. Giving details of the arrests, Gupta identified Pakistan-based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh and Qasim, a resident of Pakistan, and Lakhbir Singh Rode a native of Rode, a village in the Moga district, who is currently based in Pakistan, as being behind the terror module. Those arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Rubal Singh of Bhakha Tara Singh village, Vicky Bhutti of Ballharwal, Malkeet Singh of Ugar Aulakh and Gurpreet Singh of Uggar Aulakh.