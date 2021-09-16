STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan cops' sex scandal: Major penalty recommended against DSP, woman constable

A senior home department official wishing anonymity has confirmed the development that the police department submitted its recommendation on Wednesday.

Published: 16th September 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police department has recommended a major penalty on the DSP and the woman constable, who were suspended after video clips purportedly showing them engaging in sexual activities in presence of her minor son had went viral.

A senior home department official wishing anonymity has confirmed the development that the police department submitted its recommendation on Wednesday.

"Police department has recommended major penalty against the two police personnel. After approval from the CM office, the recommendation has been forwarded to the department of personnel for further action," he said.

The police department had recommended action under Rajasthan Civil Service rules 16/18, which works for imposing major penalties.

Under major penalty, the duo can be terminated, demoted or all benefits can be stopped.

After the video went viral, the police department had suspended both the personnel on September 8.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) was handed over the inquiry which lodged a case against DSP Heera Lal Saini and arrested him on September 9.

The woman constable was arrested on September 12.

They both are currently under SOG remand.

According to the police, the videos clips were shot by the mobile phone of the constable in a resort of Pushkar town in Ajmer district on July 10.

RPS officer Saini was posted as the Circle Officer of Beawar in Ajmer, while the constable was posted in Jaipur.

The police had taken suo motu cognizance of the video being circulated on social media and arrested Saini.

A case was registered at the cybercrime station of SOG.

The police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The video clip purportedly showed Saini in a compromising position with the constable in a swimming pool along with policewoman's six-year-old son who was also in the pool with them.

Saini has reportedly claimed that the video is doctored.

Apart from Saini and the constable, who were suspended on Wednesday on moral misconduct after the clips surfaced, two other RPS officers and SHOs of two police stations of Jaipur and Nagaur were suspended for dereliction of duty.

The husband of the constable had forwarded a complaint to SP office Nagaur seeking registration of the FIR against both of them under the POCSO Act and the complaint was forwarded to the SHO of Chitawa police station on August 10 but he did not register the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan cops sex scandal
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp