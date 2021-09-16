STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why should Dushyant Chautala resign, did he frame farm laws? asks JJP chief Ajay Chautala

A group of farmers protesting against the farm laws held a protest and showed black flags to the JJP leaders when they were travelling in their vehicles to reach the venue.

Published: 16th September 2021 11:54 PM

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala on Thursday hit out at the opposition parties and farmer outfits demanding Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's resignation, and ruled it out saying he neither framed the farm laws nor was a signatory to them.

Addressing his party workers in Panipat, the JJP chief said if they have to seek resignations over the laws brought by the Centre, they should do so from the 10 Lok Sabha MPs and five Rajya Sabha MPs from Haryana.



Ajay Chautala also said that if resignations help solve the farmers' issue, then resignations of all the 10 JJP MLAs including Dushyant Chautala were lying in his pocket and anybody who can get the issue resolved can take these from him.

The JJP leader was addressing the party meeting called to chalk out programmes for the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal on September 25.

The JJP chief said that farmer union leaders and JJP's political opponents have been demanding that Dushyant Chautala should resign.

"I want to ask for what should Dushyant Chautala resign? Did he frame these (farm) laws? Are his signatures there?" he said.

"If anybody from in Haryana had participation in this (legislation of the laws), they are 10 Lok Sabha MPs and five Rajya Sabha MPs from the state. If they have to seek resignation, they should do so from them. But they don't ask for their resignations and only say Dushyant should resign," he said.

All 10 Lok Sabha members from Haryana belong to the BJP.

The party also has three Rajya Sabha members, while the opposition Congress has one, while there is one Independent.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, and the farm outfits spearheading the stir against the farm laws have in the past sought that Dushyant Chautala should resign and his party JJP should withdraw support from the government led by the BJP which brought the farm laws.

Ajay Chautala Dushyant Chautala Jannayak Janta Party Farm laws
