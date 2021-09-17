STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 DCPs paid Rs 40 crore to Deshmukh, Parab to reverse transfer order: Sachin Waze to ED

Waze, in his statement claimed that Deshmukh, who was then the home minister, and Transport Minister Parab were not happy with the transfer order issued by Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Published: 17th September 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab and his then cabinet colleague Anil Deshmukh allegedly received Rs 40 crore from 10 DCPs in Mumbai to reverse the order of their transfer issued by the then city police commissioner Param Bir Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze has claimed in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This statement is part of charge sheet filed recently by the ED against Deshmukh's former personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in connection with a money laundering case.

In July 2020, Param Bir Singh had issued an order of transfer of 10 DCPs in Mumbai.

Waze, in his statement claimed that Deshmukh, who was then the home minister, and Parab were not happy with the transfer order issued by Singh.

"Later I came to know that a sum of Rs 40 crore was collected from the police officers listed in the transfer order.

Out of that Rs 20 crore each were given to Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab," Waze claimed.

Besides the arrested duo - Palande and Shinde - the charge-sheet filed in the money laundering case also names Waze as an accused.

However, neither Deshmukh, an NCP leader, nor his family members were named as accused in the charge sheet.

Palande and Shinde are currently in judicial custody in the case.

Waze, an assistant police inspector in Mumbai, was arrested in March this year in connection with the explosives-SUV found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The charge-sheet says that Palande and Shinde had played a key role in the money laundering case.

The central agency said its probe has revealed that Deshmukh used to call Waze about handing over money collected from bars and restaurants.

For instance, between January and February 2021, Waze handed over 16 bags containing Rs 4.

6 crore to Shinde, while Palande was instrumental in passing on the instructions of the NCP leader to Waze.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 following allegations of corruption made by Param Bir Singh.

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year, while Deshmukh resigned as a minister in April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze Anil Deshmukh Anil Parab Corruption allegations
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp