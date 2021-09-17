AAP MLA Raghav Chadha kicks up row after calling Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party’s co-incharge of Punjab Raghav Chadha courted controversy on Friday by terming Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics” over his criticism of Kejriwal.

Chadha tweeted a video of Sidhu criticising the Delhi government for notifying the Centre’s farm laws and wrote, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics — Navjot Singh Sidhu — has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt (Amarinder Singh). Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt.’’

Hitting back, Sidhu tweeted: “They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the farm laws by your government.”

The trigger for the spat was a tweet by Sidhu earlier in the day. “Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced — Arvind Kejriwal you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on? (sic) ”

After Chadha’s tweet, actor Rakhi Swant started trending on the microblogging site as netizens came out in her support. Congress leader Alka Lamba said Chadha’s comments showed the mentality of the ruling AAP in Delhi towards women.