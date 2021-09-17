STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid buzz of Kanhaiya Kumar bolting to Congress, CPI tries to hold on to him 

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Amid speculation on Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress, Communist  Party of India  (CPI) general secretary D Raja said claims about former JNU president leaving the party are attempts to malign him. Raja’s statement came after a meeting with Kanhaiya at the party headquarters, but Congress maintained Kanhaiya would soon join it.

Raja said Kanhaiya, a member of the party’s national executive, has been at Ajoy Bhavan (party office) for the past two days.  “He said the speculation aimed to malign him. These are just rumours and I condemn it,” Raja told this newspaper.

When asked about Kanhaiya calling on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raja said the former was free to meet political leaders and that does not mean he was leaving the party. Speculation was rife that Kanhaiya, reportedly upset with the party over a censure order as part of action against indiscipline, would join the Congress. 

He was said to be in touch with the high command of the Congress and was likely to be inducted soon. Kanhaiya had contested the Lok Sabha election from Begusarai in Bihar in 2019, but lost to BJP stalwart Giriraj Singh. 

The former JNU leader has remained silent on the issue and has not responded to the reports of a switch. The CPI maintained Kanhaiya would continue working for the party. Congress leaders, however, confirmed Kanhaiya was in talks with the party.  The Congress is looking to induct him. 

Congress confirms talks  
Congress leaders confirmed that Kanhaiya was in talks with the party. The Congress is looking to induct him to strengthen the party in Bihar.

