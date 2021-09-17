Bombay High Court allows private doctors to visit Rakesh Wadhawan at government hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday permitted a team of doctors from a private hospital to examine HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, at a government hospital.

Justice Bharati Dangre granted the permission after Wadhawan's counsel said he suffered from multiple ailments and had contracted coronavirus infection twice.

Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Wadhawan, said his medical condition required some procedures which were not available at the KEM Hospital where he is being treated at present.

Ponda sought permission for doctors from a private hospital to visit Wadhawan.

The high court allowed the request and asked state prison authorities to submit a report on September 24.

Wadhawan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019 on the charges of money laundering in connection with the alleged PMC Bank scam.

He is in judicial custody since then.