STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Focus should be on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security: IAF chief

Bhadauria emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security, a statement said.

Published: 17th September 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has said there is a need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness and focus should be on maintenance practices as well as robust physical and cyber security.

Addressing the annual commanders' conference of the Indian Air Force's Central Air Command in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, he also directed that readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets be kept at the highest level, according to an IAF statement.

Urging the commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, he stressed on the need to augment the combat capability of the IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation, the statement issued on Friday said.

Bhadauria emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security, it said.

He appreciated the role of the Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region of was hit by floods after heavy rainfall, and the IAF had assisted the civil administration in rescuing people and providing relief material to the affected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iAF cyber security
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp