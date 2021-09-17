STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat cabinet ticks all caste and region boxes

Ministry dominated by Patidars and OBCs; fair representation also given to all regions of the state

Published: 17th September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Yadav with the State Cabinet Ministers during swearing-in ceremony, at Raj bhavan in Gandhinagar

Newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Yadav with the State Cabinet Ministers during swearing-in ceremony, at Raj bhavan in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The newly-elected Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s council of ministers is dominated by leaders from the Patidar and Other Backward Caste communities. Patel, a Patidar himself, has six ministers from his community. The aim is to pacify this electorally significant community, which has been agitating for reservations.

The Patidar ministers include Hrishikesh Patel, Vinu Mordia, Arvind Raiani, Raghavji Patel, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Waghani, and the chief minister Bhupendra Patel himself.  As many as four Patidar ministers are from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat while one each from North Gujarat, South Gujarat, and Central Gujarat. Out of seven Patidar ministers, four are Leva Patel while three Kadwa Patel. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel is Kadva Patel.

Apart from Patidar, the members from the OBC community have also been given equal representation in the council of ministers. There are two Brahmin ministers including Rajendra Trivedi and Kanubhai Desai. Moreover, one minister belongs to the minority Jain community that includes Harsh Sanghvi. Besides, two women Manisha Vakil and Nimisha Suthar have been also inducted into the Bhupendra Patel cabinet. Two Kshatriya community leaders while two from Scheduled caste and four from scheduled tribe given representation in Bhupendra Patel cabinet swearing-in on Thursday.

Apart from caste balance, there is also regional balance in the new cabinet. There are seven ministers each from Saurashtra, central Gujarat and the south Gujarat region and three each from north Gujarat. “Patidar is one of the cash-rich and electorally influencing and politically formidable communities in Gujarat. It will also puncture the Aam Adami Party campaign. Now, the entire narrative has changed after Patel taking rein of Gujarat government,” an analyst said. Earlier in the day, the fishing community protested the non-inclusion of their leaders in the new cabinet. Many from the influential community were dropped due to the no-repeat policy. 

Blow to AAP’s bid to woo patidars
The BJP’s decision to include six ministers from the Patidar community in the new cabinet will deal a blow to the AAP’s attempts to woo the community ahead of elections

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat BJP government Bhupendra Patel cabinet
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp