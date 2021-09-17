STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, vigilance clean chit must for J&K government employees to get passport

The J&K administration has made it mandatory for government employees in the Union Territory to get vigilance clearance before applying for a passport.  

Published: 17th September 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Image of Indian passport used for representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The J&K administration has made it mandatory for government employees in the Union Territory to get vigilance clearance before applying for a passport. A circular issued by the Commissioner Secretary to J&K Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stated that the passport to citizens, including government employees is issued on the basis of verification carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The current system, it stated, does not contain any mechanism to deny passports to such employees, who are either under suspension or are facing departmental inquiry or prosecution on account of serious charges. At present, a government employee was only required to inform his employer before applying for a passport.

The circular stated that guidelines for obtaining a passport have been reviewed by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training in consultation with Central Vigilance Commission and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and vide Office Memorandum No. F. No. 11012/7/2017- Estt.A-111 dated February 2020, elaborate instructions have been issued for obtaining fresh vigilance clearance while considering grant of passport to Government employees.

It further stated that the Anti Corruption Bureau J&K has also brought to the notice of the government that the present mechanism for issuance of passports to government employees without obtaining requisite vigilance clearance results in the issuance of passports to the employees against whom vigilance cases are pending.

According to the circular, there is an urgent need to instruct all departments to issue the NOC for issuance of passports on the basis of vigilance clearance only. All Administrative Departments have been asked to mandatorily obtain the latest vigilance clearance of an employee applying for a passport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vigilance clean chit jammu and kashmir passport government employees passport
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp