UP's unemployment rate was more than 17% in 2016, today it is just 4-5%: CM Yogi Adityanath

Published: 17th September 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that the unemployment rate in the state was more than 17 per cent in the year 2016 which has now come down to four to five per cent.

He was addressing a function after distributing toolkits to trained beneficiaries under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana here.

"For the last one-and-a-half years, the whole world has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

A lockdown had to be imposed and more than 40 lakh migrant workers and labourers returned to the state during the lockdown.

"During this period, traditional artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs developed a system, which along with making them self-reliant, also gave impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of making a self-reliant India," Adityanath said.

He said the state's population is 24 crore and the unemployment rate in UP is far lower as compared to other states of the country.

In the year 2016, the unemployment rate in the state was more than 17 per cent, but today it has come down to only four to five per cent, the CM added.

According to a statement released by the state government on Friday, 21,000 beneficiaries received toolkits and 11,000 beneficiaries were disbursed loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Adityanath said this year, on the occasion of Deepotsav, the target is to light 7.5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya and these lamps are being manufactured in Ayodhya itself.

He further added that on October 6, Modi will complete 20 years of public service as chief minister and prime minister.

Modi has given a new direction to the country with his leadership ability.

His public services are being commemorated by the Uttar Pradesh government from September 17 to October 7, in the form of Vikas Utsav, the priest-turned-politician announced.

