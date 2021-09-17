Vijay Rupani-led govt in Gujarat voted out by BJP high command: Congress leader P Chidambaram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a swipe at the BJP, saying the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the "BJP High Command of One".

Claiming that the Rupani government would have been voted out of power by the people of Gujarat in 2022, he said the new dispensation led by Bhupendra Patel too will meet the same fate when it seeks people's vote of confidence.

"The Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One. Thank god it was done before the people of Gujarat voted it out in December 2022," he said on Twitter.

"When the new Bhupendra Patel-led government seeks a vote of confidence from the people, it will be voted out too," he also said.

The BJP on Thursday inducted 24 members, including 21 who debuted as ministers, into the four-day-old Bhupendra Patel-led ministry, discarding all ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani-led regime in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The new ministry, which came a year ahead of the Assembly polls, does not have the post of deputy chief minister, held by Nitin Patel in the Rupani-led ministry.