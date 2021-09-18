50 Rajasthan cops involved in sexual crimes, reveals departmental report

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Cops involved in sexual crimes and dubious activities may soon face big trouble in Rajasthan.

The state Police Headquarters has put together a special report on police officials who are involved in shady activities, especially those involved in sexual crimes. This report comes hot on the heels of a police officer and a woman constable being seen in a vulgar video that went viral on social media and has led to their suspension.

Several incidents of corruption and moral turpitude have embarrassed the Rajasthan Police in recent months. According to a report prepared by the police headquarters, 50 police officials have been involved in various sexual crimes. In addition, over 400 others are involved in other dubious activities like bribery scams and working in a league with opium and liquor smugglers.

The report was prepared after an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) had sought sexual favours as a bribe from a rape victim. The ACP, Kailash Bohra, was caught red-handed by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he made sexual advances on a young rape victim in his office premises.

The rape survivor, in her complaint to the agency, had alleged that ACP Bohra initially demanded a bribe for acting on her FIR but later sought sexual favours and was forcing her to visit him after office hours. The ACP was sacked in March this year.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) ML Lather had reportedly asked for this confidential report to be prepared on cops involved in dubious activities. During his tenure, DGP Lather has faced a number of such embarrassing situations, with cases of sexual assault, bribery, and connivance in his force hitting the headlines in recent months. The DGP issued instructions and utilized intelligence officers in various districts to identify cops involved in shady activities.

The report has looked at the record of all police officers posted in the 7 Police Ranges, 214 Police Circles, 902 Police Stations, and 1200 Police Chowkies in the state. On the basis of this probe, 50 cops were reportedly found involved in illicit relationships with women and over 400 police officials have dubious deals with the liquor mafia, opium traders, and other criminal elements.

In the recent and most sensational case, DSP Heera Lal Saini was suspended after an obscene video purportedly showing a woman constable and her minor child in a vulgar position with him went viral. The clip showed Saini and the woman constable engaging in sexual activities.

After the police department recommended a major penalty against the two police personnel on Wednesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave his approval and it has been forwarded to the department of personnel for further action. The department has recommended action under Rajasthan Civil Service rules 16/18, whereby the duo can be terminated, demoted or all benefits can be stopped.

Beyond this particular case, all eyes are now focussed on what action will be initiated against officials who have been named in the report.