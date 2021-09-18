STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder Singh resignation: Congress MLAs authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick new CLP leader

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here.

Published: 18th September 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday accepted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's resignation.

The governor, however, has asked him and his council of ministers to continue in office for the transaction of routine business till alternative arrangements are made, according to an official statement.

"Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted his (Amarinder) resignation and that of his council of ministers," said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Singh submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers.

"I, hereby, tender my resignation as Chief Minister, and that of my Council of Ministers," the one-line resignation letter said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress MLAs have authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new CLP leader.

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was one of the two central observers deputed by the party, told reporters that 78 of 80 party MLAs were present in the meeting.

He said another resolution praising and thanking Amarinder Singh for his contribution towards Punjab and the Congress was also unanimously passed at the meeting.

"We expect that the party will continue to get guidance of Amarinder Singh," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh resignation Punjab Politics Sonia gandhi
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp