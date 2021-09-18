Amarinder Singh resignation: Congress MLAs authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick new CLP leader

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday accepted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's resignation.

The governor, however, has asked him and his council of ministers to continue in office for the transaction of routine business till alternative arrangements are made, according to an official statement.

"Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted his (Amarinder) resignation and that of his council of ministers," said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Singh submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers.

"I, hereby, tender my resignation as Chief Minister, and that of my Council of Ministers," the one-line resignation letter said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress MLAs have authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new CLP leader.

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was one of the two central observers deputed by the party, told reporters that 78 of 80 party MLAs were present in the meeting.

He said another resolution praising and thanking Amarinder Singh for his contribution towards Punjab and the Congress was also unanimously passed at the meeting.

"We expect that the party will continue to get guidance of Amarinder Singh," he said.