Congress' SC Department passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi's appointment as party chief

Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top post in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle in May 2019.

Published: 18th September 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 12:37 AM

NEW DELHI: The Congress' Scheduled Castes Department on Friday passed a resolution calling for senior leader Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the president of the party.

The resolution, which was passed at the national executive meeting of the SC Department, comes days after Indian Youth Congress, Delhi Mahila Congress and Congress students' wing NSUI also passed resolutions on separate occasions seeking to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the party chief.

The SC Department commemorated the 142nd birth anniversary of 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy and organised the national executive meeting with its chairman Nitin Raut, secretary S P Singh, national office-bearers and state chairpersons in attendance.

The department also launched the 'Samata Chetna Varsh', a year-long programme to undertake various national, state and district-level activities across India during the 75th year of Independence, a party statement said.

The SC Department will also work towards galvanising Dalit youths and start a movement to end caste-based discrimination and further the Constitutional rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities, it said.

The 'Samata Chetna Varsh' programme will culminate on the 75th Independence Day of India -- August 15, 2022.

