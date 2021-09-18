EC transfers out 28 police personnel from Muzaffarnagar ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A total of 28 police inspectors, including 11 station house officers, posted here for more than three years, have been shifted to other districts, an official said on Saturday.

According to Preetinder Singh, DIG, Saharanpur range, the order came on Friday on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.

The police personnel were transferred to Shamli and Saharanpur districts from Muzaffarnagar, the DIG said.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.