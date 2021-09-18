FIR against actor Sahil Khan after former Mr India winner Manoj Patil attempts suicide

By PTI

MUMBAI: Suburban Oshiwara police on Friday registered a First Information Report against actor Sahil Khan, a day after former Mr India contest winner and model Manoj Patil allegedly tried to kill himself, an official said.

Khan had denied allegations leveled against him by Patil's family.

Patil (29), who allegedly consumed sleeping pills in the early hours of Thursday, is being treated at a hospital.

The 29-year-old bodybuilder-turned-model had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police, demanding action against Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media.

An FIR was registered against Khan and three others for allegedly instigating a suicide attempt but no arrest has been made, police said, adding that probe was on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)