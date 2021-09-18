STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five killed after car falls off flyover in Rajasthan's Sikar district

Published: 18th September 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SIKAR: Five people were killed and one person was injured on Saturday after their car hit the divider on a flyover and fell into a nullah in Sikar district of Rajasthan, police said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Hariram (30) and Prabhati Lal (20), while efforts are being made to identify the others, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Sikar, K Rashtradeep said the car was moving at a high speed when it hit the divider on the flyover and fell down through an opening in the divider.

The car crashed into the dried nullah bed around 15 feet below the flyover, he said.

Another police official said the car was coming from Sikar and headed towards Jaipur.

The accident occurred near Thikariya village.

The injured was rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, Sub-Inspector, Reengus police station, Deepti Rani said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

In a tweet, he wished the injured a speedy recovery.

