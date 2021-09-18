Governor hails TN govt efforts in tackling Covid; vows to function within parameters of Constitution

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi after assuming office has hailed the Tamil Nadu government efforts in tackling the Covid pandemic while vowing to function within the parameters of the Constitution.

Addressing reporters after being sworn in, the Governor said, "It is too premature to say anything on the performance of the state government. But I am sure the government is doing well because of the way it handled the Covid pandemic. The infection has come down."

Ignoring the charges being made against his appointment to the gubernatorial post, the Governor told reporters, "Look, the slate of our relationship is absolutely new and clean. My effort will be to make it as beautiful as possible in days to come."

This comes as a section of political parties opposed his appointment as Governor and alleged that there is an ulterior motive behind his appointment since he had held high-profile positions in the police department and with the Intelligence Bureau.

Reacting to a query on whether he would be visiting the districts as his predecessor Banwarilal Purohit did, the Governor said, “Just minutes ago I was sworn in. One thing I know, this place has a popular government mandated by the people and the governance is the responsibility of the government. The Governor is to function within the parameters of the Constitution. I will try my best to keep that in mind.”

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Ravi said, “I am delighted, indeed feeling humble to be in the land and amidst the people which is one of the most ancient cultures and civilization in the world. Our country has benefited enormously from the intellectual, spiritual, and artistic wealth of the place and the political wisdom. In fact, this place and the people have influenced and shaped to a great deal the very idea of India. I am looking forward to being in the service of the people to the best of my ability and the space that the Constitution gives me.”