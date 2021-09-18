STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds 35,662 Covid cases; active cases rise to 3,40,639: Government

Published: 18th September 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a tourist upon arrival at the Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a tourist upon arrival at the Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India saw a single-day rise of 35,662 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases increased to 3,40,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases now comprise 1.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65 per cent, it said.

Also, 14,48,833 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far to 55,07,80,273, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.46 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for the last 19 days, according to the data.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.02 per cent.

It has been below three per cent for the last 85 days, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 3,26,32,222, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive has exceeded 79.42 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India recorded two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

