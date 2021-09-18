STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India to procure more than 25 crore Covid vaccine doses per month: Government source

Published: 18th September 2021 04:13 PM

A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day on Friday. The country's target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month, said a government source.

"India will get about 20 crore doses of Covishield and 3.5 crore doses of Covaxin this month, and the target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month," Government sources told ANI.

Earlier, on August 31, India recorded more than 1.41 crore doses administered in a single day.

Last month the Serum Institute of India supplied 19 crore doses and this month one crore more will be delivered.

According to the Government source, Zydus Cadila is also expected to deliver by the month-end one crore doses that will help in speeding up the vaccination drive. There is no deficiency of vaccine.

On booster dose, government sources said that there is not enough data in the country about the need for a booster dose.

The centre's priority is vaccinating India first before exporting vaccines to other countries. "Vaccinating its citizens is a priority and export of vaccines will be discussed only after the country's requirement is over," said the official source.

India will have more vaccine doses production from next month onwards after supply of Biological E's Covid -19 vaccine starts.

