STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Journalist arrested, another booked for publishing 'incorrect place' of arrest of terrorist

Efforts are on to nab Sharma, they said. A suspected terrorist was arrested by the Punjab Police on Wednesday over an alleged tiffin bomb plot from Mardon Sahib village of Ambala.

Published: 18th September 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMBALA: A journalist was arrested and another was booked at Ambala Cantonment here for allegedly mentioning "incorrect place" of arrest of a suspected terrorist in a news report, prompting the opposition to attack the Haryana government for "suppressing" freedom of press.

An FIR was registered against reporter Sunil Brar and news editor Sandeep Sharma of Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday under different sections of the IPC, police said, adding that Brar was taken into custody on Friday.

Efforts are on to nab Sharma, they said. A suspected terrorist was arrested by the Punjab Police on Wednesday over an alleged tiffin bomb plot from Mardon Sahib village of Ambala.

The newspaper headline on the following day stated "Punjab police claims arrest of terrorist at Cantt from near IOC depot'. However, the newspaper published a correction the next day on the location from where the suspected terrorist was arrested. SHO Ambala Cantt Vijay Kumar said the case against the journalists was registered as they published the news without any authentication.

Journalists Sunil Brar and Sandeep Sharma have created fear among the masses by publishing false news, he added.

The duo has been booked under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 177 (furnishing false information), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (2) (statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), police said.

Meanwhile, Brar was on Saturday produced in the court of Duty Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The court granted him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Latching onto the issue, the opposition parties, including the Congress, INLD, Haryana Democratic Front and BSP, criticised the action taken against the media persons.

Senior Congress leader Rohit Jain said the arrest was made against the direction of Supreme court. He said the police had not issued any prior notice to the journalist before arresting him.

Chitra Sarwara, a senior leader of the Haryana Democratic Front, and BSP leader Prakash Bharti alleged the police had violated the norms of democracy. It is an attack on the freedom of press, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Journalist Ambala Cantonment
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp