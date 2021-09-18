Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI:With the festive season approaching, Covid-19 cases have risen by almost 20% of late in Mumbai and Thane. According to Maharashtra government data, Mumbai had 5,393 cases and a positivity rate of 10.86% on September 15. On September 7, these figures were 4,165 and 8.69%. In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.

“Daily growth of Covid-19 cases was reported in Mumbai, Thane, Ahmednagar and Nasik districts,” said a state government report. In all, 39 residential buildings have been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Most of these are high-rises. The slums have not reported any drastic rise in daily number of cases.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that because this is the festive season, people should not forget Covid-19 guidelines. He said there is a rise in positive cases, particularly in metro cities Mumbai, Pune and Nasik.

“The devotees of Lord Ganesha should avoid gathering at the one place that can turn into a hotspot to spread the virus. In the pandemic time, we should be more careful. Otherwise, things will go out of hand. If the demand for oxygen surpasses 700 metric tonnes per day in Maharashtra, then we will have to reinforce the restrictions,” Tope said.