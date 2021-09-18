STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militants attack security forces in Srinagar; no casualties reported

A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noorbagh Srinagar, the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants fired at a security forces' party in Noorbagh locality here on Saturday but there was no loss of life, police said.

“A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from #terrorists in Noorbagh #Srinagar,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Police said while the militants managed to escape, they left behind some arms.

“Seems terrorists managed to escape after dropping their #weapons 01 pistol & 01 AK 47,” they said.

