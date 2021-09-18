Militants attack security forces in Srinagar; no casualties reported
A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noorbagh Srinagar, the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.
SRINAGAR: Militants fired at a security forces' party in Noorbagh locality here on Saturday but there was no loss of life, police said.
“A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from #terrorists in Noorbagh #Srinagar,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.
Police said while the militants managed to escape, they left behind some arms.
“Seems terrorists managed to escape after dropping their #weapons 01 pistol & 01 AK 47,” they said.