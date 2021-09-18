STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan schools to resume classes for 6 to 8 from September 20

School activity for Class 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity.

Published: 18th September 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 will resume from September 20 in government and private schools with 50 per cent capacity, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government on Friday.

School activity for Class 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity.

The state government had already started classes for students of 9 to 12 from September 1.

The guidelines don't allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of school canteen.

According to the 'Three-layered public-discipline 6.

0' guidelines issued by the Home Department, there will be a night curfew in entire state from 11 pm to 5 am every day.

The order will come into effect from September 20.

Now, 200 guests will be allowed to participate at weddings and other marriage-related functions.

The government and private offices have been allowed to run with full staff while maintaining Covid protocol, including wearing mask, using had santiser and maintaining physical distance.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm whereas yoga centre and gyms can be opened from 6 am to 10 pm with staff having had at least one dose of vaccination.

Animal fairs will be allowed from September 20 with prior permission from district collector.

Swimming pools have been allowed to open from September 20 with staff having been administered at least the first dose of vaccine.

Several other relaxations were also given in the guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan schools
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp