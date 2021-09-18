Ranchi diary: First-of-its-kind herbal park, kitchen sheds at 12,000 schools and more

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

India’s first CO2 capture plant in Jamshedpur

Tata Steel has become the first company in India to adopt carbon capture technology. Carbon capture is the process of capturing carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere. The Tata Steel has commissioned a 5 ton per day (TPD) carbon capture facility at its Jamshedpur plant. The company aims to reuse the captured CO2 to promote the circular carbon economy. The Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) facility uses amine-based technology. It aims to make the captured carbon available for onsite re-use.

First-of-its-kind herbal park planned

To generate maximum employment opportunities through herbal farming, the state government has decided to set up a first-of-its-kind herbal park in Jharkhand through a pilot project. The park, according to officials, will help promote herbal farming. In addition to that, the government also plans to encourage cultivation and use of herbal plants, development of herbal tourism, and sustainable livelihood in herbal sector and opportunities for the development of herbal processing industry. On the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the government has been working on the concept of herbal park, which will soon be taking shape in the state, said officials.

Deoghar admin launches website to sell tribal produce

Now, the famous Babadham Peda and lac-bangles from Deoghar are just a click away. Thanks to Deoghar district administration, a website has been launched called ‘Deoghar Mart’ for selling indigenous items. Officials said the website was designed keeping in mind the user, who, officials assured, will find it easy to purchase items through the website. The administration hopes that soon all artisans in Deoghar will be able to sell their products through the ‘Deoghar Mart’, and it will help them in their journey to become self-reliant.

Govt to build kitchen sheds at 12,000 schools

About 12,000 primary schools in Jharkhand will soon get kitchen sheds and store rooms, where mid-day meals can be served to children. The decision was taken in light of the Centre’s directive that mid-day meals be prepared in the school itself so that fresh food can be served to children. The project includes construction of new kitchen sheds along with the renovation of dilapidated sheds. Schools where kitchen sheds have not been constructed since March 2010 will be considered for the project on a priority basis.