Three village secretaries suspended for misusing funds in UP's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three village panchayat secretaries have been suspended for alleged misappropriation of government funds worth Rs 12 lakh in the district, officials here said on Saturday.

Besides, adverse entries were given against six other panchayat secretaries.

Based on the directions of the state government, new secretaries were appointed from January 1 to May 31 this year during the recently held panchayat elections.

During the inquiry, it has been alleged that development work was not done in that period, officials said.

According to District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) Anil Kumar Singh, inquiries were initiated against three secretaries -- Ashwani Kumar posted in two village panchayats in Goela and Shoram villages, Sunil Kumar working in Kalyanpur village and Faisal.

All three officials have been suspended for misappropriation of funds.

Adverse entries were marked against six village panchayat secretaries -- Deepak, Nitendra, Miranpal, Chitransh, Sanju and Vijay Kumar -- for irregularities.

The DPRO said inquiry has been ordered into 46 village panchayats that are still pending.