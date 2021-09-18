Two bike-borne men open fire outside Tihar Jail official's house

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside the paternal house of Tihar Jail's assistant superintendent in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

The assistant superintendent, who is posted in Tihar's central jail no.3, resides in the staff quarters inside the prison premises while his elderly parents live alone at their house in a village in Alipur area of outer Delhi, they said.

According to sources, it is suspected that the jail official had allegedly slapped a Tihar Jail inmate and the incident may have been its fallout.

A senior police officer said all these aspects are being looked into and is part of the ongoing investigation.

The police said the exact motive behind the incident will be ascertained with the arrest of the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "We have registered a case under IPC section of attempt to murder and Arms act. "We are analysing all the CCTV footage and technical evidence. Multiple teams are working to nab the suspects in the case."

The assailants fire three bullets outside the paternal house of the assistant superintendent, officials said The incident on Friday afternoon was caught on CCTV camera, police said.

According to the police, the two-bike borne men wearing masks and helmets came to the house of the senior jail official.

When his elderly mother opened the door, the unknown assailants asked for her husband.

However, when she asked them the reason, they fired three rounds at an iron gate to scare the elderly couple, a senior police officer said.

Soon after the incident, they fled the spot, he said.