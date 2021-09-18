STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Way to Delhi goes via Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the challenge before the media is to maintain objectivity and transparency as strong journalism leads to strong democracy.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The way to Delhi goes via Uttar Pradesh, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stressing that the upcoming state Assembly elections are crucial to restore democracy, secularism and brotherhood.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the challenge before the media is to maintain objectivity and transparency as strong journalism leads to strong democracy.

"The way to Delhi goes via Uttar Pradesh, hence, the upcoming elections in the politically significant state holds importance to restore democracy, secularism and brotherhood, the hallmarks of our Constitution," he said.

Yadav once again claimed that his party will win 400 of 403 Assembly seats in the Assembly polls.

He also alleged that "a section of the media is creating perceptions and setting narratives to earn handsome revenue".

"Print media in particular is facing a big challenge to maintain fair news dissemination without bothering about revenue in the present scenario," he said.

Today, like political parties, the media also stands a "big challenge" to maintain objectivity and transparency without any "bias" during the upcoming UP Assembly polls so that people know the truth, he said.

"When journalism is strong, democracy becomes strong," he added addressing the annual general body meeting of the All-India Federation of PTI Employees' Unions here.

