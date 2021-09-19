STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, Congress replaced their CMs out of fear of Arvind Kejriwal model: AAP

Kejriwal had announced that the AAP will provide up to 300 units of free electricity if voted to power in Goa during his earlier visit.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The fear of the Arvind Kejriwal "model" prompted Congress and BJP to replace their chief ministers in some states, where Assembly elections are due early next year, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary said here on Sunday.

The comments of Goa AAP convenor Rahul Mhambre came against the backdrop of the BJP replacing its chief minister Vijay Rupani in Gujarat last week and Congress appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of Punjab on Sunday after incumbent Amarinder Singh resigned a day before following a bitter power tussle.

He said AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa, where Assembly polls are due in February next year, on September 20.

"BJP and Congress replaced their chief ministers in some states due to the fear of the Kejriwal model," Mhambre said.

Kejriwal had announced that the AAP will provide up to 300 units of free electricity if voted to power in Goa during his earlier visit.

He had also assured 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply, Mhambre said.

Mhambre said Kejriwal's pre-election promises had forced Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant to announce schemes promising free water supply for people and doorstep services "which he blatantly copied from the Aam Aadmi Party".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aap Arvind ​Kejriwal BJP Congress 
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp