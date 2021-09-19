STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP raking up 'outsider' card with eye on UP Assembly, Mumbai civic polls: Sanjay Raut

Raut said Thackeray did not name any particular state while referring to migrants, 'but the BJP declared that the CM meant North Indians'.

Published: 19th September 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP for opposing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's directive to state police to keep a record of migrants coming here from other states, claiming the BJP was raking up the 'outsider' card with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Mumbai civic elections due next year.

Raut in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Thackeray (during a law and order review meeting with top police officials on September 13) did not name any particular state while referring to migrants, "but the BJP declared that the CM meant North Indians".

"This is nothing but an attempt to create divisiveness, and cases should be filed against such people," said the Rajya Sabha member, who is the executive editor of 'Saamana'.

Mumbai is home to Bengali, Odiya, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu-speaking people, and the city's Matunga and Dharavi areas are dominated by South Indians.

They never call themselves outsiders, he said.

Raut said Bengalis hold Durga Puja celebrations at the Shivaji Park around the same time as the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally, and Bengalis never fear and call themselves outsiders.

He further said the Tamil, Telugu people and Muslims celebrate their festivals here, and Gujaratis, Marwaris, Jains have become an integral part of Mumbai's life.

Then whom does the BJP consider as outsiders? Raut asked.

"The country may be one, but maintaining law and order is a state subject. It is the job of the state government to take action. Without understanding what Thackeray meant, the BJP raked up the outsiders and migrant card with an eye on the UP and Mumbai civic polls," he said.

He said "if the "BJP's love is for outsiders who help in terrorist activities, atrocities against women and make life miserable for the 'sons-of-the-soil', it is not right".

Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, said no one considers the rich as outsiders.

Only those who migrate in search of livelihood are called outsiders and this is sad, he added.

Those playing the 'outsider' politics in Maharashtra should learn a lesson from the West Bengal Assembly election results where (Trinamool Congress head) Mamata Banerjee used the Bengali pride to defeat Modi-Shah, the Sena's chief spokesperson said.

Raut said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil asked why only outsiders were being blamed and whether Marathi people do not commit crime.

"This shows the deep-rooted hatred the BJP has for Marathi people," the Sena leader claimed.

"The answer to Patil's question is, why is the ED after the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders, are BJP leaders clean?" he sought to know.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Maharashtra CM migrants influx outsider card
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp