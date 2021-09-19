STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Captain Amarinder Singh's fate has left Ashok Gehlot worried about his own: Satish Poonia

Satish Poonia said whether the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle will ever take place has become a Rs 1 crore question of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: After Capt Amarinder Singh quit as the Punjab chief minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is worried about his own fate, state BJP president Satish Poonia said on Sunday.

"The developments in Punjab show that even senior Congress leaders are disillusioned with the party. The Congress is counting last breaths and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is more worried about his chair," he told reporters here.

Poonia said whether the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle will ever take place has become a Rs 1 crore question of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

"There is neither an answer to it nor will people be able to get a reward," he said.

He also accused the Congress of lacking intra-party democracy.

Talking about his own party, Poonia said the BJP is to hold a brainstorming session soon to discuss the strategy for the 2023 assembly elections.

"The focus of the 'Chintan Baithak' will be on the strategy for the 2023 assembly elections. Apart from it, discussions on such social and political issues, on which there is a need to work more proactively, will be held," he said.

The party sources said the meeting will be held in Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand district on September 21 and 22, which will be chaired by the party's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh.

The state office bearers of the party and core group members will attend the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Ashok Gehlot Satish Poonia
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp