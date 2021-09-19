Captain Amarinder Singh's fate has left Ashok Gehlot worried about his own: Satish Poonia

By PTI

JAIPUR: After Capt Amarinder Singh quit as the Punjab chief minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is worried about his own fate, state BJP president Satish Poonia said on Sunday.

"The developments in Punjab show that even senior Congress leaders are disillusioned with the party. The Congress is counting last breaths and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is more worried about his chair," he told reporters here.

Poonia said whether the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle will ever take place has become a Rs 1 crore question of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

"There is neither an answer to it nor will people be able to get a reward," he said.

He also accused the Congress of lacking intra-party democracy.

Talking about his own party, Poonia said the BJP is to hold a brainstorming session soon to discuss the strategy for the 2023 assembly elections.

"The focus of the 'Chintan Baithak' will be on the strategy for the 2023 assembly elections. Apart from it, discussions on such social and political issues, on which there is a need to work more proactively, will be held," he said.

The party sources said the meeting will be held in Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand district on September 21 and 22, which will be chaired by the party's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh.

The state office bearers of the party and core group members will attend the meeting.