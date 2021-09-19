STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car with three Rajasthan MLAs narrowly escapes head-on crash

While no one was injured in the incident, the car carrying the MLAs was hit in the rear tyre by the other vehicle.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:16 PM

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three Rajasthan BJP MLAs had a narrow escape on Sunday when the car they were travelling in averted a head-on collision with another vehicle by swerving sharply off a road in Chittorgarh district, police said.

While no one was injured in the incident, the car carrying the MLAs was hit in the rear tyre by the other vehicle, they said.

Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya, Raniwara MLA Narayan Singh Dewal and Reodar MLA Jagasiram were going to Pratapgarh when the incident took place, SHO, Nimbahera Sadar police station, Phool Chand said.

The legislators left for Pratapgarh in another vehicle after the accident, he said.

A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

