CBI to interrogate West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia on Monday in I-Core ponzi scam case

Manas Ranjan Bhunia, the minister for water resources investigation and development, will be quizzed at his home as he is a senior citizen.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia at his residence on Monday in connection with its probe into the I-Core ponzi scam, a source in the agency said.

Bhunia, the minister for water resources investigation and development, will be quizzed at his home as he is a senior citizen, the source said.

The Trinamool Congress MLA from Sabang was allegedly seen in some of the public functions organised by the now-defunct I-Core which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments.

"Officials of the economic offences wing of the CBI will go to Bhunia's home to quiz him in the I-Core chit fund case," the source said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also served a notice to the minister in the same ponzi scam.

The CBI had on September 13 questioned West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee for nearly two hours in connection with his alleged involvement in the I-Core chit fund scam.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I-Core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

