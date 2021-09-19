STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM on Monday

Charanjit Singh Channi's election as the CLP leader came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the CM amid a bitter power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Published: 19th September 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 02:56 PM

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | Charanjit Singh Channi Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on Monday.

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday, met the governor in the evening and said, "The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on Monday."

He was flanked by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders.

Channi will be the first Dalit to hold the post in the state.

Channi's election as the CLP leader came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.

A minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, Channi's selection assumes significance as the dissension-riven Congress faces the Assembly polls in less than five months.

