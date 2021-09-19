STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Development not reached all families in Amethi despite Gandhis 'rule' for 5 decades: Smriti Irani

Irani said that with the endeavour to ensure development reaches all parts of the constituency, she is going from village to village to find out their needs.

Published: 19th September 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was presumed not to be in want of any infrastructure as it was "ruled" by the Gandhi family and "not served" by them for five decades, but development -- like internet connectivity -- has not reached all families there, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Sunday.

Irani, who was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the 'sevasamarpan' initiative of RSS affiliated NGO Deseeya Seva Bharati, said she was unable to join the organisation's conference earlier in the morning as she was deep in the interiors of Amethi, where it was "a struggle" to connect to the internet.

"I am deep in the interiors of Amethi. Network connectivity is a challenge in some of the villages here. Many presume this was a constituency ruled and not served by the Gandhi family for five decades and hence, would not be in want of any infrastructure. However, the struggle today itself to connect with you (Seva Bharati) is significant enough for you to recognise that even under their (Gandhis) leadership, in their own constituency, development has not reached every single family," she said after she managed to join the online conference much later.

She said that with the endeavour to ensure development reaches all parts of the constituency, she is going from village to village to find out their needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Amethi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp