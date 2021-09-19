STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of BJP preparations for Goa polls from September 20

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

By PTI

PANAJI: Senior BJP leaders, including newly-appointed Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, will visit the coastal state on September 20 during which they will discuss the party's strategy for the Assembly polls due early next year, a party spokesman said on Sunday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, both co-in charges for the Goa polls, and BJP's Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, will also visit the state over the next two days.

"The senior leaders will take stock of the overall situation in the run-up to the Assembly elections, slated to be held in the next 3-4 months," the spokesman told reporters.

During their two-day visit, the team of BJP leaders will hold discussions with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, cabinet ministers, party MLAs, leaders, office-bearers and activists.

"The team will also hold separate discussions with various committees of the BJP including women's wing, the youth wing, minorities cell, and OBC cell and guide booth-level workers," he said.

The BJP spokesman said Fadnavis had successfully led Maharashtra as chief minister.

"He had played a key role as party's in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections. His vast experience will prove useful for BJP in Goa," he added.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13.

Surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar, now deceased.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji.

Incidentally, Kejriwal will also visit Goa on September 20, an AAP functionary said.

