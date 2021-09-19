STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar holds 'fruitful' talks with Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic

The bilateral trade in 2018 was recorded at USD 214.8 million that comprised Indian exports of USD 202.6 million.

Published: 19th September 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Serbia on Sunday agreed to deepen economic engagement during "fruitful" talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic.

The Serbian foreign minister arrived here this morning on a two-day visit.

"Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selakovic. Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side," he said.

Selakovic is scheduled to call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday before leaving for Doha.

The trade ties between India and Serbia are on an upswing.

The volume of bilateral trade was USD 142.7 million in 2016, which increased to USD 198.5 million in 2017, according to official data.

The bilateral trade in 2018 was recorded at USD 214.8 million that comprised Indian exports of USD 202.6 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikola Selakovic Jaishankar
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp