I'll never let farmers' honour down: Jayant Chaudhary

The 'rasam pagdi' for the former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh was attended by people from several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Published: 19th September 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice President Jayant Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said he will never let farmers and their 'pagdhi' (head gears) down.

The grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and son of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Jayant Chaudhary made this declaration near here at Chhaprauli during 'rasam pagdi', a traditional ritual of honouring someone with a head gear, organised for his late father.

The 'rasam pagdi' for the former Union minister was attended by people from several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

"I will never let your 'pagdi' down. You have blessed former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and former Union minister Ajit Singh. I am lucky to have your blessings. I will always stay with you and will never let you down," Jayant Chaudhary proclaimed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union chairman Naresh Tikait too attended the function and paid tributes to Ajit Singh.

