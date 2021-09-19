STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Landslides in 20 spots affect traffic movement on key Arunachal road

No casualty was reported due to the landslides which occurred in West Kameng district following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 19th September 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh Landslide

For representational purposes (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Two days of heavy monsoon rain led to massive landslides at more than 20 locations along the vital Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in western Arunachal Pradesh, severely affecting movement of vehicular traffic, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said on Sunday.

No casualty was reported due to the landslides which occurred in West Kameng district following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

A vast stretch of the road between Sessa and Nechiphu areas was damaged by the landslide, due to which a large number of commuters were stranded on both ends, the BRO official said.

On receiving the information of landslides, the organisation mobilised men and machinery and started work on a war footing to restore connectivity by filling the breaches and clearing debris, BRO commander Col Anil Kotial said.

The stranded vehicles started moving through the affected areas from Saturday night while restoration works continued till Sunday, he said.

The BCT Road connects three districts - East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang.

