Maharashtra ATS arrests one more person in connection with terror module busted by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a 'terror module' with the arrest of six men, including two terrorists trained by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested one more person in connection with the Pakistan-supported terror module busted by Delhi Police recently, an ATS official said on Sunday.

The man, whose identity was not revealed by the ATS, was nabbed from Mumbra town in neighbouring Thane district on Saturday night after information received about him from Zakir Hussain Shaikh (45), an accused who was arrested by the ATS from Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Friday, he said.

Based on information revealed by Shaikh, the state ATS conducted multiple raids and nabbed the man from Mumbra, the official said, adding that they were probing his role into the terror module.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a 'terror module' with the arrest of six men, including two terrorists trained by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

The module was allegedly planning to carry out blasts across the country.

Jan Mohammad Shaikh, one of the six suspects, is a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai.

Zakir Shaikh, whose name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested suspects, was in touch with Jan Mohammed Shaikh, sources earlier said.

A separate FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against Zakir Shaikh in Mumbai.

The ATS told a Mumbai court on Saturday that Zakir Shaikh was arrested in connection with a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks using explosives in Maharashtra and elsewhere.

He was in touch with one 'Anthony' from a "neighbouring country", and the ATS wanted to find out who was this person and what was his role in the conspiracy, it had said.

The court on Saturday sent Zakir Shaikh in the ATS custody till September 20.

 

