Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Mustafa targets Amarinder Singh for calling PPCC chief 'anti-national'

Navjot Singh Sidhu's strategic advisor Mohd Mustafa Sunday attacked former CM Amarinder Singh for calling Sidhu 'anti-national'.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's strategic advisor Mohd Mustafa Sunday attacked former chief minister Amarinder Singh for calling Sidhu "anti-national".

Mustafa, a former IPS officer, also accused Amarinder Singh of targeting the Gandhi family, and said he is in possession of "irrefutable proofs" of wrongdoings by the former chief minister.

Mustafa's reaction came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister and launched a no-holds-barred attack against Sidhu, calling him "anti-national", "dangerous" and a "total disaster".

The Congress veteran had also said he won't accept Sidhu as the next chief minister or the party face in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Talking to the media, Mustafa said he respected Amarinder Singh a lot and he had been his family friend.

"But if he calls Sidhu anti-national, I will reply."

He claimed that he was in possession "proofs" of "a mountain of wrongdoings" against Amarinder Singh.

"Capt Sir, we have been family friends for long. Don't force me to open my mouth. I know u hve infinite capacity to tell barefaced lies with a straight face," he said in a tweet.

"What u know that I know, is not even tip of the iceberg. I hve in my possession a mountain of yr wrongdoings with irefutable proofs," he said in another tweet.

Speaking to reporters, Mustafa said Amarinder Singh should not call Sidhu "anti-national".

"He should not target Gandhi family through Sidhu sahib - His target is Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," alleged Mustafa.

