STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PDP to fight upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

The BJP walked out of the PDP-led government in 2018, ending a three-year-old alliance with the party.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The PDP will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday, ruling out an alliance with its erstwhile coalition partner the BJP.

The former chief minister said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is far from normal which is evident from the twin attacks in Kulgam district in south Kashmir where a policeman and a non-local labourer were killed by militants on Friday.

"PDP will fight the (assembly) elections. So far an alliance is concerned, the question is premature but one thing is absolutely clear that we will not go with that party (BJP)," Mehbooba told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

The BJP walked out of the PDP-led government in 2018, ending a three-year-old alliance with the party.

Mehbooba has made it clear time and again that she herself is not going to fight the assembly elections as her objective is to seek restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution which was abrogated by the BJP-led government in August 2019.

"Their claim that everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir is absolutely wrong. People are silent and silence does not mean that the situation has improved. They are feeling suffocated while they (BJP) are trying to portray that everything is alright," she said.

Referring to the one-day strike call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry against for September 22 against alleged attempts to finish local trade by allowing big corporate chains to open their outlets, she said those who the BJP claimed were in support of the abrogation of Article 370 are going on a protest strike.

"At least they are registering their protest but in Kashmir, the people cannot even do this. They are forced to open their shops if they resort to strike," the PDP leader said.

"They are only concerned about the commission which they use to buy opposition MLAs to bring down an elected government," she alleged.

Asked about the removal of the national flag from a building at Kotranka in Rajouri district during her visit, she said, "I do not have any information. Ask the police about this."

Police on Saturday said an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons for removing the national flag from a building in Kotranka during the intervening night of September 17 and 18.

In response to a question about the visit of 70 union ministers to different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and their remarks that Article 370 was a hurdle in the development of the Union Territory, Mehbooba said, "It is nothing but a photo opportunity to portray that the situation is normal. But if the situation is normal, why are District Development Council (DDC) members kept in hotels and other buildings under security and not allowed to move freely."

"They should go to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the next assembly elections. They should go there to find out the reasons for dumping of bodies in the sacred river Ganga and the condition of the people," Mehbooba said.

About the slow pace of work on various projects in Jammu, She said, "Nothing is happening in Jammu and Kashmir. Many of these projects were sanctioned during the previous government."

She alleged that the corruption in Jammu and Kashmir is at an all-time high with all government departments affected, while the poor people are facing starvation in the backdrop of rising prices of essential commodities and fuel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls PDP
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp